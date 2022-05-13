Princess Cruises Set to Reveal Details on LNG Sphere Class Newbuilds

The keel laying for the first of two Sphere class ships for Princess Cruises is set for early June at Fincantieri, with more details set to follow, said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We’re pretty sure this (class) will take it to the next level,” said Padgett.

“The most compelling element of the Sphere class will be the environmental sustainability aspect. It will be Princess’ first LNG vessel. Carnival Corporation is leading the way in LNG development across many of their brands, and this will be Princess’ first LNG ship.”

The two-ship order includes deliveries in 2023 and 2025, with the ships costing about $1 billion each at 175,000 tons and capacity for 4,300 guests.

“Of course it will have the latest and next-generation ocean platform and from a physical architecture it will be a magnificent machine,” Padgett added.