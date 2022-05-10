Simone Biles Selected as Godmother for Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises has chosen Simone Biles, 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist, as godmother for the Celebrity Beyond.

In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.

Said Biles: "I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as godmother of Celebrity Beyond," said Biles. "I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women

Biles joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who serve as godmothers of Beyond's sister ships Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex respectively.

"Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I'm humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

"While I've marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it's Simone's courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration."

The Celebrity Beyond began her inaugural season on April 27, 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean. In November, Celebrity Beyond will make her way to Fort Lauderdale for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.