2022 Cruise Expedition Market Report Out Now

2022 CIN Expedition Report

The all new 190-page 2022 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News has been released and is available for immediate download.

It's the sixth edition of the report, which goes in-depth with a deep-dive into the expedition and adventure cruise market, profiling all the operators with exclusive interviews, datasets and much more. 

Available in digital form as a PDF, the Expedition Market Report presents data and capacity projections through 2027, showcasing market growth as more new ships join the expanding market.

Highlights:

  • Full, complete and exclusive information on the expedition cruise market, growth projections, market shares, data and intelligence; covering all the operators.
  • A look at what is driving demand for the new ships on order.
  • Growth projections in the expedition cruise segment through 2027.
  • Market shares among expedition operators 2019-2027.
  • Orderbook, new ships, berth prices.
  • Preview a set of sample pages from the report here  | Table of Contents
  • Independently researched data.
  • 40+ companies profiled, including exclusive interviews with key executives at all the operators.
  • In addition: port development, expedition teams, supply chain, marine and hotel operations, trends, polar challenges, regulatory groups, and much more. 
  • Release date: May, 8, 2022.
  • Everything you need to know about the expedition cruise market. 

Download Now: 2022 Expedition Market Report 

