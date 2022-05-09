Portland Port Set for Record Year

Portland Port in the UK announced that it started the 2022 cruise season, which it anticipates will have record calls and visitor numbers.

According to a statement, 62 ships , are expected to dock at the port this year.

General Manager Commercial, Ian McQuade commented: ”"It is great to see the cruise industry bounce back so strongly following two years so severely disrupted by the pandemic. To have over 60 calls and 112,000 guests scheduled to visit Portland Port this season is a phenomenal result. It is particularly gratifying to welcome so many first time visitors."

The cruise season was kick started on the 21st of April with the Hanseatic Inspiration making its maiden call to the Port, and is expected to run right through until the 14th of November with the AIDAvita bringing an end to the 2022 cruise season.

The first four calls of the 2022 season have all been inaugural calls with the Emerald Princess, the Enchanted Princess and Hurtigruten’s the MS Maud following the Hanseatic Inspiration in visiting Portland for the first time. In addition to the 2022 inaugural calls, the Port of Portland will welcome also Disney Magic.

The port is waiting further inaugural ship visits from Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Lines amongst others.

“Whilst it is always exciting to welcome new lines and new ships it is the continued support from the likes of Disney, Norwegian, Regent Seven Seas, Aida, Phoenix Reisen, Holland America and many others that proves we must be doing something right. We have built up strong relationships with all our cruise line customers and look forward to working with them in the future to further grow the Port’s cruise business," added McQuade.