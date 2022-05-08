Oosterdam Resumes Service for Hollad America Line

Continuing its restart plans, Holland America Line is welcoming guests aboard the Oosterdam today.

As the eighth vessel to resume service for the brand, the 2003-built ship is kicking off a summer program in the Mediterranean.

For its first cruise after a 26-month hiatus, the ship is sailing to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land on a 12-night itinerary.

Sailing roundtrip from Trieste, Italy, the Oosterdam is visiting Greece and Israel, with stops at Piraeus, Argostoli, Katakolon, Chania and Rhodes, in addition to Haifa – where it’s poised to spend two nights docked.

After the initial cruise, the vessel is offering a series of seven- to 14-night itineraries to the Western Mediterranean, the Aegean, the Adriatic and more.

In late October, the ship returns to the United States ahead of a repositioning cruise to South America, where it is set to spend the winter.

The 2022-2023 program includs cruises to Patagonia and the Andes, in addition to three special 22-night sailings to Antarctica in December, January and February.

Built in Italy, the Oosterdam originally entered service in 2003. As part of Holland America’s Vista-Class, the vessel is 82,000 tons and has capacity for nearly 2,000 guests.

According to the company, the ship was designed to build upon its hallmarks, displaying extensive multi-million-dollar art collections and offering numerous dining options, ranging from formal full-service and specialty venues to casual self-service restaurants.

Other features on the 82,000-ton vessel include the Explorers Lounge, the Ocean Bar, an exterior covered promenade deck encircling the entire ship, a large Lido pool with a retractable dome, and Holland America's signature "Crow's Nest" observation lounge.

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Holland America has now added eight ships back into revenue service.

In addition to the Oosterdam, the Koningsdam, the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Eurodam, the Rotterdam, the Nieuw Statendam, the Zuiderdam and the Noordam are currently sailing with guests again.

Resuming service next, the Zaandam will kick off a season of cruises to Canada & New England on May 12.