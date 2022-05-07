AIDAaura Resumes Service in Germany

The AIDAaura is resuming service today in Germany. As the 11th vessel to resume service for AIDA Cruises, the 2003-built ship is welcoming guests back in the Port of Hamburg for a cruise to the British Islands.

The 14-night itinerary features visits to eight cities in the region, including popular ports and also unusual cruise destinations.

A highlight of the cruise is a stop at the fishing village of Killybegs, in Ireland. Other less visited ports include Portree, in the Isle of Skye, and Stornoway, in the Isle of Lewis.

Continuing its first post-pandemic season, the AIDAaura is offering additional summer cruises to the Great Britain and Ireland, in addition to port intensive itineraries in Western Europe and the North Sea.

Between July and August, the vessel also offers three exclusive voyages to Iceland and Greenland.

Sailing roundtrip from Germany, the 21-night cruises feature stops in nine ports, including Reykjavik, Akureyri, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Ilulissat and more.

In mid-October, the ship is departing on a month-long repositioning voyage to South Africa, ahead of a winter season sailing in the African region.

The AIDAaura entered service in 2003, as AIDA Cruises third new cruise ship.

A sister to the 2002-built AIDAvita, the vessel was designed as an evolution on the 1996-built AIDAcara, the company’s original vessel.

Building on the “club-ship” concept, the ship features multiple open-seating restaurants, mostly offering buffet-style service, in addition to a relaxed and informal atmosphere.

Serving the German speaking market, the vessel is also equipped with several bars and lounges, a library, a two-story theater and more.

In 2016, the AIDAaura became part of the AIDA Selection program, a set of deployments on the company’s more classic vessels that are ideal for what AIDA calls “cosmopolitan explorers who want to experience the country and its people in a particularly intense and unique way.”