Cruise Restart: 51 Ships Entering Service in May

As more cruise lines complete their restart plans, the cruise industry will see 51 ships and 51,963 berths returning to service through the end of May.

The figure includes 23 ships resuming revenue operations for the first time during since the pandemic and also one newbuild.

With the additions, just under 350 ships and over 550,000 berths will be in service during the month, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

Here’s the complete list of ships returning in May:

Ship: Costa Venezia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232

Built: 2019

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Turkey

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 1

Ship: Royal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2013

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 2

Ship: Carnival Splendor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2008

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 2

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 5

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2001

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 5

Ship: Celebrity Solstice

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2008

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 6

Ship: Crown Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2006

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska and Canada

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7

Ship: AIDAaura

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270

Built: 2003

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7

Ship: Norwegian Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1999

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti) and Honolulu (United States)

Itinerary: Hawaii and South Pacific

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7

Ship: Oosterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2003

Homeport: Venice (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 8

Ship: Zaandam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 2000

Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)

Itinerary: Canada & New England

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 12

Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1997

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy), Piraeus (Greece) and Ravenna (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic

Status: Planned - First cruise on May 23

Other vessels returning to service in May: