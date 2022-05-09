Cruise Restart: 51 Ships Entering Service in May
As more cruise lines complete their restart plans, the cruise industry will see 51 ships and 51,963 berths returning to service through the end of May.
The figure includes 23 ships resuming revenue operations for the first time during since the pandemic and also one newbuild.
With the additions, just under 350 ships and over 550,000 berths will be in service during the month, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
Here’s the complete list of ships returning in May:
Ship: Costa Venezia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232
Built: 2019
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Turkey
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 1
Ship: Royal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2013
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 2
Ship: Carnival Splendor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2008
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 2
Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 5
Ship: Norwegian Sun
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2001
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 5
Ship: Celebrity Solstice
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2008
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 6
Ship: Crown Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2006
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska and Canada
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7
Ship: AIDAaura
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270
Built: 2003
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Northern Europe
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7
Ship: Norwegian Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1999
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti) and Honolulu (United States)
Itinerary: Hawaii and South Pacific
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 7
Ship: Oosterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2003
Homeport: Venice (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 8
Ship: Zaandam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 2000
Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Itinerary: Canada & New England
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 12
Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1997
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy), Piraeus (Greece) and Ravenna (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic
Status: Planned - First cruise on May 23
Other vessels returning to service in May:
- Costa Fascinosa (Costa Cruises)
- Azamara Onward (Azamara Cruises)
- Seabourn Quest (Seabourn)
- Silver Wind (Silversea Cruises)
- Balmoral (Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines)
- Harmony G (Variety Cruises)
- Nordstjernen (Hurtigruten)
- Ocean Atlantic (Albatros Expeditions)
- Crown Iris (Mano Maritime)
- Pacific Explorer (P&O Australia)
- Pearl Mist (Pearl Seas)
- Quest (Polar Quest)
- Gemini (Miray Cruises)
- Azamara Journey (Azamara)
- Silver Muse (Silversea Cruises)
- Silver Shadow (Silversea Cruises)
- SeaDream I (SeaDream Yacht Club)
- Le Boreal (Ponant)
- National Geographic Endurance (Lindblad Expeditions)
- Ocean Victory (American Queen Voyages)
- Wilderness Legacy (UnCruise Adventures)
- Wilderness Explorer (UnCruise Adventures)
- Safari Endeavour (UnCruise Adventures)
- Fram (Hurtigruten)
- Chichagof Dream (Alaskan Dream Cruises)
- Admiralty Dream (Alaskan Dream Cruises)
- Baranof Dream (Alaskan Dream Cruises)
- Misty Fjord (Alaskan Dream Cruises)
- Corinthian (Grand Circle Cruise Line)
- Ocean Odyssey (Vantage Cruise Line)
- Ocean Diamond (Iceland ProCruises)
- Plancius (Oceanwide Expeditions)
- Hondius (Oceanwide Expeditions)
- Sea Spirit (Poseidon Expeditions)
- Ultramarine (Quark Expeditions)
- Ocean Adventurer (Quark Expeditions)
- Canadian Empress (St. Lawrence Cruise Lines)
- SH Minerva (Swan Hellenic)