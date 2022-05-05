Hornblower Group To Build Hydrogen Fueling Station

Hornblower Group announced today its subsidiary, Hornblower Energy, has received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to design, construct and operate the first asset of its kind to produce green hydrogen through the use of hydroelectric power and dispense to ferry and maritime vessels in the United States.

The first in the world of its kind, the three-year project officially began in 2021 in San Francisco with a projected completion date of 2025. Fueling is expected to be available in 2024 and thereafter, according to a stattement.

This project will demonstrate the use of zero-carbon hydroelectric energy in the electrolysis of water, producing green hydrogen for ferry and maritime vessels and for growing land uses of hydrogen, for example hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The floating and movable system is also compatible with other zero-carbon sources of electricity, for example offshore wind.

The contract was awarded by the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy (EERE), Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office in support of its H2@Scale initiative for affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization. Hornblower’s station will support the EERE’s multi-year initiative to fully realize hydrogen’s benefits across the economy.

“With Hornblower Group’s long-standing environmental record of developing ways and resources to implement green practices, I am incredibly proud of the work our team has put forward in leading this next phase of hydrogen fueled technology,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group. “As we continue our efforts to position Hornblower as a Global Leader in Experiences and Transportation, this industry-first fueling station proves our commitment to investing in new and innovative technologies within the maritime industry and beyond.”

“Hydrogen technology will very likely play an important role in zero-emission energy efforts for years to come, and while this new project is uncharted territory for the entire industry, Hornblower is dedicated to sustainable practices both on land and on the water,” said Cameron Clark, chief strategy and business development officer at Hornblower Group. “With a global fleet of more than 200 vessels with additional vehicle and bus operations, this new undertaking builds upon our broad category of results-oriented consultation and operational services and environmental engagement. We appreciate the leadership and support from the DOE in demonstrating and supporting promising green energy projects like ours.”

Public sector entities behind the project include Sandia National Laboratories and the Port of San Francisco. Private sector collaborating vendors include Air Liquide, BayoTech Group, Nel Hydrogen, Inc. and Glosten.

“The Port of San Francisco is excited to partner with Hornblower on this important project to demonstrate how new green technology will shape the future of the maritime industry,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “Promoting the use of hydrogen fuel to power the movement of people and goods, across our beloved Bay and waters far from our shores, will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and a key tool to helping to fight climate change.”

“As the shipping industry navigates the transition from fossil fuels to zero-emission fuels, I’m confident hydrogen will play an essential role,” said Michael Koonce, BayoTech’s President. “We’re proud to support Hornblower in this groundbreaking project with our unique high-capacity, compact hydrogen storage modules.”