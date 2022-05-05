MSC Revamps Cruise Loyalty Program

MSC Cruises is re-vamping its MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program with a range of new and attractive benefits, according to a statement.

Voyagers Exclusives replaces Voyages Selection with greater incentives for members, all of whom will automatically benefit from a minimum five percent discount for any cruise booked at any time. Previously, Voyages Selection was available for only a select number of MSC Cruises’ global sailing schedule.

In addition, the further in advance a guest books, the greater the benefits gained, the company said.

Any sailing booked from at least six months prior to departure will result in a further five per cent discount. For all cruises booked from at least nine months ahead of the sailing will see Silver, Gold and Diamond tier members receive the five plus five per cent discount, plus either €50/$50 shipboard credit.

All members who book any MSC Cruises’ holiday at sea 12 months before departure will receive double reward points.

Achille Staiano, VP – Global Sales, MSC Cruises, said: “The new Voyagers Exclusives scheme is set to reward each and every member of our loyalty programme with every booking made for our entire portfolio of ships and itineraries year round.

“We know that our Voyagers Club members are always keen to move from one tier up to another and the double points available for bookings made 12 months prior to departure are a fast track to success on all counts.

“All-in-all, Voyagers Exclusives has benefits for everyone who joins up when they book a holiday at sea with MSC Cruises.”

Members of loyalty programs run by other cruise lines, hotels and tour operators can also transfer to the MSC Voyages Club with its MSC Status Match available through travel agents or online at MSC Cruises’ website.

MSC Cruises has also launched a new summer 2022 promotion exclusively for MSC Voyagers Club members. Any members who book any cruise before 30 June 2022 to sail before 30 October 2022 will receive 50 €/$ per person on board credit and 700 extra points on top of the usual five percent discount.

The extra points will be credited to the guests’ account before departure to help them to reach the next status level faster and enjoy the benefits sooner.