Vancouver

Wonder of the Seas Arrives in Barcelona for Summer Season

Aboard the Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas has arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of European cruises.

The fifth ship in the cruise line's Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on seven-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday.

Calls include Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

The Wonder's Western Mediterranean sailings will continue through October, rounding out a summer splash in Europe with eight action-packed ships, including Odyssey of the Seas – also marking its first season in Europe.

In November, the Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, to explore the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. 

