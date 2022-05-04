Wonder of the Seas Arrives in Barcelona for Summer Season

Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas has arrived in Barcelona, Spain, to kick off a summer full of European cruises.

The fifth ship in the cruise line's Oasis Class line-up sets course for the Mediterranean on seven-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome beginning Sunday.

Calls include Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

The Wonder's Western Mediterranean sailings will continue through October, rounding out a summer splash in Europe with eight action-packed ships, including Odyssey of the Seas – also marking its first season in Europe.

In November, the Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, to explore the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.