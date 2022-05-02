Splendor Marks Carnival Cruise Line's Full Return to Service

The Carnival Splendor is welcoming guests back today, marking Carnival Cruise Line’s full return to service.

After first resuming revenue operations in July, the company now has its entire 23-ship fleet sailing with passengers again.

Setting sail from Seattle, the Splendor is kicking off a series of cruises in Alaska. The summer program features seven-night cruises to the Last Frontier and Canada, with calls in Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria.

The itineraries also include a day of scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, in addition to a day at sea.

After completing its Alaska program, the Splendor will also mark Carnival’s return to Australia. Starting in October, the vessel is set to offer a series of domestic cruises from Sydney.

Destinations visited include Cairns, Airlie Beach, Hobart, Moreton Island and more.

The Carnival Splendor was built in 2008 and is the only integrant of Carnival’s Splendor Class.

With a host of innovative on-board features and facilities, the 3,000-guest vessel offers a 21,000-square-foot health and fitness center, which is one of the largest at sea. The area is highlighted by a thermal suite and a thalassotherapy pool covered by a glass dome.

The Splendor also features several family-friendly facilities including a water spray park on Lido Deck, along with a two-level 5,500-square-foot children’s play area and a teen club featuring a dance floor, DJ and high-tech sound and lighting system.

In 2019, the vessel received Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, which include new dining options and new bars such as the RedFrog Pub, the Alchemy Bar and Guy’s Burger Joint.

The Splendor also got a new Serenity Retreat, the adults-only deck area, and a host of new waterslides.

In addition to the Carnival Splendor, two other Carnival ships are offering Alaska programs in 2022.

Sailing from San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle recently kicked off its local season, while the Seattle-based Carnival Spirit is arriving on its summer homeport on May 3.