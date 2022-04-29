Genting to Stage Comeback with Genting Dream For Resorts World?

Genting Cruise Lines could be staging a comeback with the 3,500-guest Genting Dream for a new brand, Resorts World Cruises.

Rumors out of Asia are indicating the ship is on the move and could be drydocking soon ahead of re-entering service for a new brand. Industry sources continue to think that Genting's ownership and management is interested in retaining the Dream operating, or at least some of its modern tonnage which was built specifically for the Asian market.

Resorts World Cruises has been registered as a company in Singapore, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The Resorts World brand and potential new start up is owned by the Lim family, which started Star Cruises, which eventually became Genting Cruise Lines with three cruise brands: Dream, Star and Crystal.

The Genting Dream was built in 2016 and is currently being managed by V.Ships Leisure which was appointed to run the ship in its pause state as court-appointed liquidators look for a solution.

Other Dream ships include the recently-refurbished Explorer Dream, the 2017-built World Dream, and the Global Dream, a massive 5,000-plus guest cruise ship that sits unfinished at MV Werften in Germany.