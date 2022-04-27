Silversea Looking Into Expedition Newbuilds

Silversea Cruises is planning to build additional expedition ships soon.

According to Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and Chief Executive Officer, the company is “100 percent” considering new expedition vessels.

“After sustainability, it’s one of our first priorities,” he added during a press conference in Miami Beach.

Silversea currently operates four expedition vessels including the Silver Origin, which entered service on the Galapagos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Converted from traditional cruising, the ice-strengthened sister ships Silver Cloud and the Silver Wind also offer expedition cruises, with itineraries focusing on polar areas.

Formerly known as the Prince Albert II, the Silver Explorer is also part of Silversea’s polar expedition program.

Currently the oldest ship in the fleet, it will be leaving the fleet in September 2023, heading to a new cruise line called Exploris.

On other expedition news, Silversea recently moved its Antarctica operations to Chile.

After several years sailing from Argentina, the company will homeport three ships in Puerto Williams for the 2022-2023 Antarctica season.

According to the company, the move will allow guests to enjoy more convenient flight times, personalized service during an exclusive charter flight, and quicker transfers to the ship, among other advantages.

While no additional expedition ships are presently on order, Silversea is building two new ultra-luxury cruise vessels from Meyer Werft.

Part of a new class, the ships will feature new environmental technology that will achieve cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries.

The first ship in the series, the Silver Nova, is set to enter service in Summer 2023. A yet-unnamed sister ship is also on the books, with delivery scheduled to 2024.