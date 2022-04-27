Disney Announces 2023 Summer Cruise Programs

Disney Cruise Line has announced its 2023 summer program of deployment, including cruises to new and favorite ports of call.

For the first time ever, families will have the opportunity to sail around the Mediterranean and British Isles on the Disney Dream during its first season in Europe.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

For its first-ever summer season in Europe, the Disney Dream will sail in Europe. With sailings anywhere from four to 11 nights, the Disney Dream will sail from Barcelona and Rome to ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, including a first-ever seven-night sailing to the Greek Isles with stops in the ever-popular ports of Santorini and Mykonos.

Late summer/early fall departures of the Disney Dream from Southampton will feature cruises to destinations including Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway and Iceland. New ports of call include the postcard-worthy La Rochelle, France and two new ports in Norway – Skjolden and Sandnes.

In addition Disney will offer five-, seven- and nine-night sailings on the Disney Wonder from Vancouver, Canada, to Alaska starting in May,

Three Disney Cruise Line ships will sail from Florida in summer 2023.

For its first full summer of sailing, the Disney Wish will homeport in Port Canaveral near Orlando for a series of three- and four-night Bahamas cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay

Port Canaveral will also be the departure point for the Disney Fantasy for sailings ranging in length from five to 10 nights.

The Disney Magic will make its summer home in Miami for an assortment of exciting destinations. Starting May 27, the Disney Magic will sail four-night Bahamas cruises and five-night western Caribbean voyages, followed by two seven-night sailings in July to the eastern and western Caribbean. Select summer voyages aboard the Disney Magic will include double days – and double the fun – at Castaway Cay.





