San Diego

MedCruise Releases 2021 Stats Report

MedCruise Logo

MedCruise has released its 2021 Statistics Report, available to view here. 

In the report published by MedCruise, the status of cruise activities in the Mediterranean and neighboring seas in the last year is shown with clear figures and reveals market trends.

In a statement,,the group emphasized that 2021 has experienced so many similarities with 2020, that the cruise industry and each port have shown remarkable agility to overcome the global health crisis.

The report also states that they aim to enable port members, associate members and the cruise industry to better understand the current challenges while also adapting to dynamic market structures and solutions.

MedCruise, which was initially established with the joint agreement of 16 ports in seven different countries, today spreads to 22 countries and is located in three different continents: Africa, Asia and Europe. MedCruise represents more than 145 ports and 35 associate members.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Ports of Spain

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

AB Inbev