MedCruise Releases 2021 Stats Report

MedCruise has released its 2021 Statistics Report, available to view here.

In the report published by MedCruise, the status of cruise activities in the Mediterranean and neighboring seas in the last year is shown with clear figures and reveals market trends.

In a statement,,the group emphasized that 2021 has experienced so many similarities with 2020, that the cruise industry and each port have shown remarkable agility to overcome the global health crisis.

The report also states that they aim to enable port members, associate members and the cruise industry to better understand the current challenges while also adapting to dynamic market structures and solutions.

MedCruise, which was initially established with the joint agreement of 16 ports in seven different countries, today spreads to 22 countries and is located in three different continents: Africa, Asia and Europe. MedCruise represents more than 145 ports and 35 associate members.