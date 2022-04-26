Meyer Group Expands with Meyer Re to Maintain Cruise Ships

The MEYER GROUP has launched MEYER RE to compliment its core business of the construction of new cruise ships:

As a new partner of cruise operators, the new company MEYER RE aims to maintain ships throughout their entire service life, to modernize them with sustainable solutions, and to ensure optimized ship operation, the company said in a press release.

This will enable the company to offer a one-stop support during the entire lifetime of the ship, from development to extended operation, it said.

The MEYER RE group will utilize the technical expertise of the MEYER Group, noted Alexander W. Höfling, who has taken over the management of MEYER RE.

In the future, MEYER Group customers will be able to benefit from MEYER's extensive know-how and services also during the lifetime of the ship. This continuous value preservation makes a significant contribution to sustainability by extending the lifetime of the vessels.

"MEYER RE will make our new ships more sustainable as a product because we design them directly in a way so that they are easier to modernize. I am therefore convinced that MEYER RE will be an important building block for our future," said Jan Meyer, Managing Director of MEYER WERFT.

Entire revitalization projects with companies from the partner network are also planned, the company said.

In addition, MEYER RE and MEYER NEPTUN Engineering offer new, innovative engineering services for shipping companies, such as in the energy management with the conversion of existing fleets to regenerative fuels or the retrofitting of fuel cells,