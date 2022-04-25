Royal Caribbean to Strengthen Ties with Barbados

Royal Caribbean International is strengthening its ties with Barbados through a new strategic partnership with country authorities.

The agreement, which was signed today in Miami, aims to identify employment opportunities for Barbadians onboard Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

According to Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO, the recruitment initiative will include not only include “typical hotel style positions” but also entertainment roles, including musicians, choreographers, dancers and more.

“In the Caribbean, we have longstanding relationships for a long time. I think this is one the most formalized agreements we are putting into place,” Bayley commented.

“It’s a testimony to, not only of the relationship we have (with Barbados) for a long time, but surely also a recognition to what happened over the past couple of years,” he added mentioning the support of the Barbadian authorities during the pandemic operational pause.

Royal Caribbean is also looking into ways to deepen the commercial relationships with the country, trough the provision of Barbadian niche products.

“We can improve the business that comes to the local communities and artisans, not only enhancing the costumer experience but also enhancing it to the local people, who will have a better opportunity to generate revenue,” Bayley explained.

“We are really excited about the strategic partnership that we are forging with Royal Caribbean,” said Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados.

“This is the strategic partnership that allows us to be able to break down those silos and to work together in the interest of the destination Barbados,” she added.

Royal Caribbean International has also added Bridgetown as a new homeport, with the Grandeur of the Seas offering a program of Southern Caribbean cruises departing from the Barbadian port for the past winter.

The operation is returning for the 2022-2023 season, but with a different ship, the Rhapsody of the Seas.

The Vision-class vessel arrives in Barbados in November for a series of seven- and 14-night cruises to destinations that include Tobago, Bonaire, Martinique, St. Lucia, Colombia and more.