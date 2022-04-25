Princess Cruises Reveals Celebrity Godparents of Discovery Princess

Television stars and show hosts will unite as godparents to officially name the newest Princess Cruises ship – Discovery Princess.

Fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer, and fabricator Adam Savage, and real estate broker and flipper Page Turner will come together for the maritime naming ceremony tradition at the Port of Los Angeles on April 29, according to a press statement.

"Bringing together these four experts and personalities to name Discovery Princess for the launch of our newest ship is an exciting moment for Princess," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Our impressive godparents, who represent the best in food, style, wonder and exploration, bring their imaginative and inspirational talents together to celebrate this momentous occasion. We look forward to exploring what we all can do together in the future."

Godparents:

Randy Fenoli – Born on a cattle farm in Southern Illinois, Randy is the youngest of seven children. Driven by his fascination for design, Randy taught himself to sew at the early age of nine. At twenty, Randy received a license as a hair stylist and makeup artist. Randy's passion for fashion and design then led him to the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. From 2007-2012 Randy worked as Fashion Director at New York's Kleinfeld Bridal Salon where he consulted with nearly 15,000 brides a year. Today as the star of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress", "Big Bliss", "Randy Knows Best", "Randy to the Rescue", "Say Yes to the Dress Benelux", and "Say Yes to the Dress America", is seen by millions of viewers in approximately 150 countries. Randy has just finished filming season twenty-one of SYTTD. As the most trusted source in the Bridal Industry, it is Randy Fenoli's mission to "Educate, Elevate, and Empower" every bride to choose the most important dress in her life and for all women to realize their own personal beauty.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli – world-renowned chef who, after attending La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy, France, began her international culinary journey training in Paris and New York with some of the world's most acclaimed chefs including Guy Savoy and Daniel Boulud. In 2003, Guarnaschelli was given the opportunity to expand her repertoire and become the executive chef at Butter, where she has since created her own eclectic American and green-market inspired menu. She first appeared on Food Network in 2006 and has since been part of hundreds of episodes on the network, including as a judge on Chopped, co-host of The Kitchen, host of Supermarket Stakeout and star of Alex vs. America. She hosts the award-winning digital series, Fix Me a Plate and is the author of three cookbooks, including "Cook With Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook (2020).

Adam Savage – special effects designer and fabricator, television personality and producer, Original host of the Emmy-nominated Discovery series Mythbusters, Savage has spent his life gathering skills that allow him to take what's in his brain and make it real. He's built everything from giant Buddhas and futuristic weapons, to fine-art sculptures. His previous positions include projectionist, animator, graphic designer, carpenter, interior and stage designer, toy designer, welder and scenic painter. In 1993, Savage concentrated his career in the special effects industry, honing his skills through more than 100 television commercials and a dozen feature films, including Star Wars Episodes I and II, Galaxy Quest and the Matrix sequels. In 2003, he was chosen to produce and co-host MythBusters. Fourteen years, 279 episodes, 1,015 myths, 2,950 experiments, eight Emmy nominations and 83 miles of duct tape later, that version of the series ended in March 2016. Since then, Savage has hosted MythBusters Jr., as well as a brand-new series, Savage Builds, which premiered on the Science Channel in 2019. Today, Savage is the Editor-in-Chief and lead content creator at Tested.com.

Page Turner – entrepreneur extraordinaire, real estate broker, flipping expert, executive producer, TV host, vision strategist and founder of EGAP Real Estate and Do the Work, Inc. After working for many years under the tutelage of great humanitarians such as Magic Johnson, Turner is a self-starter and successful entrepreneur who has been a real estate broker, flipper and investor for more than two decades, a published author of "The G.O. Life," owns Do the Work, Inc. and BLW Productions, and is co-creator, executive producer and host of her second hit HGTV show Fix My Flip. She's an expert in all facets of residential real estate, flipping, investing, building businesses and persevering through tough times. As a single mom to three girls, Turner solely supported her daughters (including twins) through private school and top universities. Her vision, resilience and work ethic (her motto is #dothework) have propelled her to the top of her industry.