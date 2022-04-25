MSC Announces Summer 2023 Cruise Program

MSC Cruises today revealed the details of its summer 2023 sailing program.

The company will put its newest ships in Europe and the Caribbean.

The MSC World Europa, its first liquefied natural gas-powered ship, will spend her first summer season offering the region’s popular seven-night itineraries of Italy, Malta, Spain and France.

The MSC Seascape will offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami with each itinerary including a call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ stunning private island in the Bahamas, as well as other calls to other destinations in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

And MSC Cruises second LNG-powered vessel, MSC Euribia, which will be delivered in 2023, will make her sailing debut in Northern Europe from Kiel in Germany with cruises to the Norwegian fjords.

Western Mediterranean:

MSC Seashore from Genoa on Saturdays will call to destinations including Civitavecchia (Rome) and Palermo (Italy), Ibiza and Valencia (Spain) and Marseille.

MSC Seaview from Barcelona (Spain) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Cannes (France), Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia (Italy), plus Palma de Mallorca (Spain).

MSC Opera from Genoa (Italy) on Sundays will call to destinations including Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette (Tunisia), Palermo and Naples (Italy)

MSC Orchestra from June will offer 10-night cruises from Genoa to destinations including Marseille, Malaga and Cadiz (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal) Alicante and Menorca (Spain), and Olbia (Italy)

MSC World Europa will offer 7-night sailings on Sundays from Genoa and call Naples and Messina (Italy), Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.

Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Divina from Civitavecchia on Fridays will call Siracusa and Taranto (Italy) and Santorini and Mykonos (Greece).

MSC Lirica from Venice on Mondays and Bari (Italy) on Sundays will call at the Greek Islands of Cefalonia, Santorini and Crete.

MSC Sinfonia from Venice on Sundays will call Brindisi (Italy), the Greek island of Mykonos, Piraeus for Athens, Greece and either Split or Zadar (Croatia).

MSC Armonia from Venice on Saturdays will call destinations including Kotor (Montenegro), the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, plus Bari.

MSC Musica from Piraeus on Sundays will call at destinations including Santorini, Kusadasi (Turkey), Haifa (Israel), Limassol (Cyprus), plus Mykonos.

MSC Splendida from Trieste/Venice (Italy) on Saturdays will call at destinations including Ancona (Italy), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Bari, Corfu and Kotor.

Northern Europe

MSC Euribia will offer 7-night itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords from Kiel (Germany) with calls including Copenhagen (Denmark); Hellesylt (Norway) for the Geirangerfjord; as well as Alesund and Flam, also in Norway, among others.

MSC Fantasia from Kiel will offer two alternative itineraries between seven and 11 nights in length to either the Norwegian fjords or the Baltic Sea.

MSC Grandiosa from Southampton (UK) will offer itineraries between seven and 15 nights to the Norwegian fjords, Sweden and Denmark, the Atlantic coast of Europe and longer cruises to the Canary Islands (Spain) and the Mediterranean, plus some short three and four-night breaks.

MSC Poesia from Warnemunde (Germany) and Copenhagen will offer itineraries between seven and 21 nights in length to the Baltic Sea and four Norwegian fjords. Longer cruises include a 21-night cruise with calls to several destinations in Iceland and Greenland.

MSC Preziosa from Hamburg (Germany) will offer itineraries between nine and 15 nights in length to North Cape and Spitsbergen in Norway or Iceland cruises with calls to Reykjavik (overnight), Isafjordur and Akureyri and the Orkney and Shetland Islands to the north of Scotland. Other sailings include Cork and Dublin (Ireland), Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh (UK). MSC Preziosa will offer from September 2023 seven-night cruises visiting five of Europe’s most popular cities – the Northern Pearls. The ship will call Hamburg (Germany) on Sundays, Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels (Belgium), Rotterdam/Amsterdam (Netherlands), Le Havre for Paris (France) and Southampton for London (UK) on Fridays.

Long Cruises

MSC Divina from Genoa and Barcelona will offer 11-night cruises during October and November to the Canary Islands, Morocco and Madeira.

MSC Poesia from 25 September to 19 November will offer 11-nights from Genoa to Greece and Turkey.

MSC Sinfonia in October 2023 will offer 11-night cruises from Genoa to Civitavecchia, Messina, Rhodes (Greece) Limassol, Heraklion in Cret.e and Haifa.

North America and Caribbean