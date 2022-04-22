Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: April Update

As more cruise ships return over the coming weeks, the entire Royal Caribbean International fleet is set to be in service soon.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of April 22, 2022:

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

After completing its first season in the Caribbean, the Wonder of the Seas is crossing the Atlantic on its way to Europe. Starting on May 4, the vessel is set to offer a series of Western Mediterranean cruises with visits to Italy, Spain and France.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

Another Royal Caribbean ship repositioning to Europe, the Odyssey of the Seas is kicking off its transatlantic crossing on Apr. 23. After several months sailing in the Caribbean, the vessel is set to offer a summer program of Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land cruises.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The Spectrum of the Seas is currently offering ocean getaways departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Seattle, Washington

The Ovation of the Seas is currently docked in Seattle, Washington. The Quantum-class ship is resuming service in May, ahead of a summer program in Alaska.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, the Harmony of the Seas is offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Anthem of the Seas is wrapping up a season in North America ahead of a transatlantic crossing to Europe. Currently sailing from Cape Liberty, the Quantum-class vessel will be based in Southampton for the summer season, offering itineraries to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Canaries and more.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

After seven years sailing exclusively in the Asia/Pacific region, the Quantum of the Seas is currently returning to North America. Most recently sailing cruises to nowhere from Singapore, the vessel is set to start a summer program in Alaska on May 4.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Docked at its Fort Lauderdale homeport, the Allure of the Seas is starting a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean today. The eight-night itinerary features visits to Nassau, Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas and Philipsburg.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Oasis of the Seas is presently wrapping up a winter season in the Caribbean. On May 1, the vessel is set to kick off a summer program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from Royal Caribbean’s Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Based in Port Canaveral, the Independence of the Seas is sailing a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas that feature visits to Nassau and CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s private island destination.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises from Galveston. The vessel’s regular itineraries sail to the Western Caribbean and features visits to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July, the vessel was the first to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After resuming service in February, the Jewel of the Seas is concluding a series of Bahamas and Western Caribbean. On Apr. 29, the vessel is set to start a repositioning cruise to Europe ahead of a summer season sailing to the British Islands, Norway, Iceland and more.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship offering short cruises from Florida, the Mariner of the Seas continues to sail a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

After entering another operational pause in January, the Serenade of the Seas is currently sailing to Los Angeles, where its welcoming guest back on Apr. 26.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Los Angeles-based Navigator of the Seas is offering a series of cruises to the Mexican Riviera and West Coast.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Brilliance of the Seas is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock at a shipyard in Spain. The vessel is set to resume service in early May, launching a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Adventure of the Seas is currently wrapping up a winter season in the Western Caribbean ahead of a repositioning cruise to Cape Liberty. Starting on May 12, the Voyager-class vessel is set to offer a series of cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada and New England cruises from the New York region.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Long Beach, California

Set to resume service on Apr. 23 on the West Coast, the Radiance of the Seas is presently anchored off Long Beach, California.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Explorer of the Seas is currently concluding a season of Puerto Rico-based Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After resuming service earlier in April, the Voyager of the Seas is offering a program of cruises in the Baltic Sea.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Vision of the Seas is currently offering a last Southern Caribbean cruise before crossing the Atlantic for a summer season in Europe.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Brest, France

Set to resume service in May, the Rhapsody of the Seas is undergoing regular maintenance and class work at a drydock in Brest, France.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Baltimore-based Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering cruises to the Bahamas, the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda. The itineraries include visits to CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to Port Canaveral, Charleston and King’s Wharf.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Grandeur of the Seas has been sailing a series of Southern Caribbean cruises since December.