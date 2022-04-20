Vancouver

Royal Caribbean Group Schedules 2022 Q1 Call

Royal Caribbean Group

All eyes will be on Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday, May 5 as the cruise company has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a business update and discuss first quarter financial results.

The call will be available on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549.

The conference call access code is 4274546. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for a month following the call.

