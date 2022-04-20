MSC Opens Sales for 2024 World Cruise

MSC Cruises today opened sales for its 2024 world cruise, with a 121-day itinerary operated by MSC Poesia that includes 52 destinations in 31 different countries, according to a press release.

Embarkation will be from the ports of Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on Jan. 4, 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

The cruise starts with some of the main highlights in the Mediterranean Sea including stops in France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, an overnight in Haifa, Israel and a day visit to Cairo from Port Said/Alexandria, Egypt.

The MSC Poesia will then sail through the Suez Canal to the Red Sea for calls in Egypt to visit Luxor and Jordan to visit Petra. After an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the ship heads south to Zanzibar, the Seychelles and Mauritius before heading to mainland Africa for a tour of South Africa with calls at Durban, Port Elizabeth and an overnight stay in Cape Town.

The ship will cross the South Atlantic Ocean to South America and sail up the Amazon River in Brazil as far as Manaus.

In Brazil the ship will also call Salvador de Bahia, Belém and an overnight stop in Rio de Janeiro. The ship will then sail to the Caribbean and visit Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, including MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay, en-route to North America.

Guests will overnight in Miami and New York City before thed MSC Poesia sails north to Nova Scotia and Quebec in Canada before sailing east with calls to Greenland and Iceland before returning to mainland Europe.