Mark Robinson Joins Scenic Group as Vice President of Cruise Operations

Cruise and tourism industry veteran Mark Robinson has joined the senior executive leadership team at Scenic Group as Vice President of Cruise Operations.

Robinson comes to Scenic with more than 35 years of industry experience, encompassing a wide range of cruise and tourism sectors and roles, including cruise port and ship operations, new business and corporate structure development, team leadership, and guest experience programs, according to a press release.

He will oversee the day-to-day operations of Scenic Group’s luxury river and ocean yacht fleet as well as direct the transitioning of the company’s new builds into operation. Specific oversight duties include the company’s cruise/shore operations, hotel services, nautical and technical departments, HR and purchasing.

He will report directly to Rob Voss, Scenic Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

“As we continue the growth our new luxury ocean yachts and river ships in the global markets, we are keen to reinforce a strong and robust executive leadership team for Cruise Operations that can assist in the operational integrity of all our many programs as well as support our strong guest-focused culture both onboard the vessels and ashore,” said Rob Voss.

“We look forward to Mark adding his extensive knowledge and successful history to our team and contributing to our never-ending focus on delivering the highest standards of luxury experiences and guest services across our fleets worldwide.”

Robinson’s most recent role was chief commercial & operations officer with start-up Cruise Saudi, where he was able to build considerable global interest in the region as a new cruise destination.

Previously, Robinson spent three years as the Chief Commercial/Head of Business Development for Global Port Holdings, the world’s largest cruise port operator. His tourism and cruise experience includes 27 years with TUI & First Choice Group, where he was integral to the start-up and growth of Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services as its CEO, taking it from a single port operator to operating more than 500 ports globally, and establishing its position as the world’s largest global port services provider. While serving as Intercruises president, he was also managing director of Destinations Services and Pacific World, a TUI owned DMC Group with subsidiaries in the Med, Europe and globally.

“I am delighted to be joining the Scenic Group during this exciting period of its growth of both the Scenic and Emerald Cruises river and ocean brands,” said Robinson. “I am looking forward to working closely with our award-winning teams onboard our vessels and ashore as we offer our guests a first-class luxury experience for which the Scenic Group is renowned.”