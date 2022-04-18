American Queen Voyages Names Isis Ruiz Chief Commercial Officer

American Queen Voyages announced today that cruise industry veteran Isis Ruiz,has been named chief commercial officer.

Ruiz will report to Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages., according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isis to the American Queen Voyages management team. With her considerable talent and leadership skills, we are confident Isis will greatly contribute to the future growth of American Queen Voyages,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Isis brings an impressive career and valuable experience in the cruising industry, an extensive background in global brand marketing that will only further raise the bar on our company operations.”

As CCO, Ruiz will be responsible for developing and implementing American Queen Voyage’s overall sales and marketing strategy including brand positioning, advertising, public relations, customer insights, guest feedback, loyalty and retention, competitive analysis and partnership marketing.

Ruiz will also be responsible for overseeing the entire sales function of the organization, including the company’s Contact Center and Guest Experience.

Ruiz will partner with Bierdz and Kristina Heney, chief marketing and revenue officer, Hornblower Group, to build a first-class sales and marketing organization that emphasizes consumer experience through technology, and performance marketing methods, the company said.

“This is an exciting time for American Queen Voyages, and I am honored to help build on the company’s deeply rooted heritage and unmatched reputation,” said Ruiz. “I look forward to being a part of such a talented team during a pivotal time for the cruising industry. I am energized to bring my industry expertise and collaborate with a team who are driven by their core company values and commitment towards delivering an extraordinary Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experience for its guests.”

Ruiz joins American Queen Voyages with over 20 years of experience in global brand and marketing strategy.

Ruiz previously served as the chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line, where she led a team of 150+ to develop the go-to-market plans designed to drive demand and grow market share globally. As the brand’s first global CMO, she led the strategy for branding, consumer advertising, partnerships, promotions, product, digital and ecommerce efforts.

In 2021, Ruiz was recognized as one of “Top Ten Líderes” by Hispanic Executive for her work launching the award-nominated “Break Free” campaign, highlighting Norwegian’s offerings and delivering brand growth, despite a pause in operations.

Prior to joining Norwegian, Ruiz spent six years at Carnival Cruise Line building trade marketing capabilities and launching programs to drive growth through 3rd party distribution (B2B2C) channels. In her early career, Ruiz worked in M&A in major corporate law firms, in NYC, before pivoting to travel. Additionally, Ruiz serves as a founding member of the Chief Miami chapter, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power.

Ruiz is a graduate of Tufts University with a degree in history. She currently resides in South Florida with husband and three children.