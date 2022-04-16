Princess Cruises Cancels Summer Season on Sapphire

The Sapphire Princess won't be sailing to Mexico and Hawaii this summer from Los Angeles as Princess Cruises has cancelled the summer season on the ship.

Despite announcing the new program in February to replace its traditional Asia program, the new deployment won't go ahead.

"Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to cancel the summer Sapphire Princess voyages operating roundtrip from Los Angeles. While we continue to work diligently in preparing the ship to set sail, there have been some delays that are affecting her timeframe for resuming guest operations. Sapphire Princess’ return to service date is now scheduled for September 24, 2022," the company said, in a statement.

"Princess takes great pride in providing exceptional vacations for our guests and know that is disappointing news. Princess is currently assisting guests who were scheduled to sail on one of these 11 voyages with a special rebooking offer."