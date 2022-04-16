Over and Out: Six Cruise Ships Scrapped So Far in 2022

While a total of nine cruise ships were scrapped in 2021, six cruise ships have already been beached during the first four months of 2022 for recycling purposes.

As the pandemic still shows its effects on the industry, the vessels were sent to two scrapyards, which are now performing the dismantling processes in order to repurpose and sell off building materials, fixtures and technical parts.

Here are the six ships that have exited the market:

Fuji (ex-Fuji Maru)

Capacity: 326

Tonnage: 23,235

Year Built: 1989

Last Operator: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line

Beaching Date: January 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

After several years out of service, the former Fuji Maru was finally beached in 2022. Previously operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line, a Japanese cruise operator, the vessel arrived at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard in January.

Century Harmony (ex-Carnival Fascination)

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year Built: 1994

Last Operator: Century Harmony Cruises (never entered service)

Beaching Date: February 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

The former Carnival Fascination was beached for scrapping in February, more than a year after being sold off by Carnival Cruise Line. Initially set for a new life in Asia, the Fantasy-class vessel was prepared for its new role during a drydock in China, but never entered service for its new owners.

Oriental Dragon (ex-Sun Viking)

Capacity: 882

Tonnage: 18,455

Year Built: 1972

Last Operator: Metropolis Cruise Co

Beaching Date: February 2022

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

As the last surviving sister of Royal Caribbean’s original trio of ships, the former Sun Viking was beached for scrapping in February. Most recently serving as a casino ship in Asia, the 1972-built vessel enjoyed a long career with service for several operators – including Star Cruises and Hyundai.

Carnival Sensation

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year Built: 1993

Last Operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Beaching Date: April 2022

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After being retired by Carnival Cruise Line in February, the Carnival Sensation sailed directly to a breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey.

The ship was then beached in early April, joining other three Fantasy-class vessels that were dismantled at the same scrapyard – the Carnival Fantasy, the Carnival Inspiration and the Carnival Imagination.

Delphin

Capacity: 470

Tonnage: 16,214

Year Built: 1975

Last Operator: Passat Kreuzfahrten

Beaching Date: TBD

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

A former soviet cruiseferry, the Delphin has been reportedly sold for scrapping in March, as a result of an auction to settle debts of its former owners.

Laid-up in Croatia since 2015, the 1975-built vessel is expected to be beached in Turkey soon, ending a cruising career that included service for various German operators.