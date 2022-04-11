San Diego

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America Returns to Cruising

Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line  today announced the return to service of Pride of America in Hawaii.

NCL’s Pride of America, which is the fifteenth ship in its fleet to return to service, sails weekly seven-day, roundtrip voyages from Honolulu, providing guests nearly 100 hours of port time and the ability to explore four islands in a week’s span, the company said.

The itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai, allowing for more immersive experiences on land, and sights of the Nāpali Coast. NCL has two remaining ships that will be returning to service, both in early May, which will complete the company's comeback. 

"Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawaii, we’re thrilled to be back at last," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. "Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i, while providing travelers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise."

The Pride of America set sail on April 9, 2022 and is available to book through December 2025. Weekly voyages depart Honolulu every Saturday.

 

 

Tarragona

San Diego

AB InBev

