MSC Lirica Back Sailing from Piraeus

MSC Cruises today held a special event onboard the MSC Lirica in the port of Piraeus for nearly 150 members of the Greek travel industry to herald the start of the ship’s summer 2022 sailing season, according to a press release.

This is the first time that MSC Cruises has based one of its ships in Greece and the first time that its guests can embark in Piraeus.

The MSC Lirica will operate a newly-designed seven-night itinerary with 28 voyages between April and October from Piraeus to visit Kusadasi, Turkey; Haifa, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Santorini before returning to the port that serves Athens.

Angelo Capurro, MSC Cruises’ Executive Director, was on hand today to welcome guests onboard before the ship’s first sailing this evening and said: “The MSC Lirica will offer our guests a dedicated Greek experience and service that is coupled with a cosmopolitan ambience that can only be found on board one of our ships. “They can look forward to the very best of fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centres, as well as an aquapark and clubs for toddlers to teenagers. There is something for everyone to enjoy. We cannot wait to welcome them on board throughout the summer months for a wonderful, memorable and above all else, safe holiday at sea.”

The sailings, like other MSC ships, are only open to guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from the age of 12 upwards.

MSC has a large presence in Greek this summer.

Other news includes Crete, which will also be a port of call in MSC Lirica’s four 11-night sailings during November and December 2022 with visits to Heraklion.

The MSC Armonia will call at Piraeus on a weekly basis during the summer months and the MSC Fantasia, starting in September 2022, will perform 11-night cruises to the Greek port for guests to visit Athens.

Summer sailings for the MSC Musica include calls at Katakolon for Olympia, Heraklion and Santorini.

Capurro added: “As well as basing MSC Lirica in Piraeus during summer 2022 to provide embarkation for our Greek guests we are also looking to attract holidaymakers from international destinations to board the ship. We announced recently a new attractive ‘Stay & Cruise’ package that includes up to two days in a four-star hotel and a city excursion for visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of Athens.”