Paul Gauguin Offering Best of French Polynesia Off Big Upgrades

Paul Gauguin Cruises is showing off what it called an elegant new look on its 330-guest Paul Gauguin after an extensive update in 2021.

The company said the ship has been upgraded with all public spaces, staterooms and suites receiving luxurious enhancements.

The beauty of the South Seas inspired the new color palette of blue, taupe, green and pearl, enhanced by warm wood finishes, woven textiles, Polynesian motifs and gold accents on the vessel.

There is also a new digital museum on the ship featuring more than 150 works by French artist Paul Gauguin.

The company’s core program is a seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands itinerary which includes the cruise company’s perfect private islet, Motu Mahana, as well as a private beach visit off Bora Bora.

Longer, 10- to 14-day sailings combine the Society Islands with the Tuamotus and may, depending on the itinerary, continue to the remote Marquesas and Cook Islands.

Select itineraries also visit Fiji.

An all-new pair of 16-night, six-country voyages in January and March 2023 focuses on the islands between Fiji and Bali, exploring lush natural places in Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.