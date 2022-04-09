Cruise Saudi

Holland America Line Restart Update: Three Ships Returning Soon

Noordam

With six ships currently in service, Holland America Line is adding three more ships into the active lineup over the next few weeks.

While the Volendam restart has been pushed back due to a humanitarian charter, the Noordam, the Oosterdam and the Zaandam are launching service soon.

Six Ships Cruising

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Holland America Line currently has six ships sailing with guests again.

In April, after concluding winter seasons in the Caribbean and the West Coast, the vessels are set to commence their summer programs, offering repositioning voyages to Alaska and Europe.

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Fort Lauderdale, Seattle and San Diego (United States)
Length: 4 to 15 nights
Itinerary: Panama Canal and West Coast

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 2 to 18 nights
Itinerary: West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since October 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to Northern Europe

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic  
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
 Date: December 23, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 5 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez, West Coast and Alaska

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
 Date: In service since February 19, 2022
Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)
Length: 5 to 19 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a repositioning cruise to the West Coast

Three Additional Ships Returning Through mid-May

While the entire Holland America fleet is set to cruise again by early July, three additional ships are returning in April and May.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:  

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
 Date: April 24, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)
Length: 17 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
 Date: May 8, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Katakolon, Argostoli, Piraeus, Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa, Ashdod and Crete

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
 Date: May 12, 2022
Region: Canada & New England
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
 Date: June 12, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
 Date: July 3, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Bergen, Flam, Geiranger, Alesund, Trondheim, Hammerfest and Honningsvag

