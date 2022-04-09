Holland America Line Restart Update: Three Ships Returning Soon

With six ships currently in service, Holland America Line is adding three more ships into the active lineup over the next few weeks.

While the Volendam restart has been pushed back due to a humanitarian charter, the Noordam, the Oosterdam and the Zaandam are launching service soon.

Six Ships Cruising

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Holland America Line currently has six ships sailing with guests again.

In April, after concluding winter seasons in the Caribbean and the West Coast, the vessels are set to commence their summer programs, offering repositioning voyages to Alaska and Europe.

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Fort Lauderdale, Seattle and San Diego (United States)

Length: 4 to 15 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal and West Coast

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 2 to 18 nights

Itinerary: West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to Northern Europe

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 5 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez, West Coast and Alaska

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since February 19, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)

Length: 5 to 19 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a repositioning cruise to the West Coast

Three Additional Ships Returning Through mid-May

While the entire Holland America fleet is set to cruise again by early July, three additional ships are returning in April and May.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: April 24, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)

Length: 17 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 8, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Katakolon, Argostoli, Piraeus, Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa, Ashdod and Crete

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 12, 2022

Region: Canada & New England

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: June 12, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: July 3, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Stavanger, Bergen, Flam, Geiranger, Alesund, Trondheim, Hammerfest and Honningsvag