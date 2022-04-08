Holland America Set to Restart Cruising from Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will mark a major milestone on Sunday when it welcomes the industry back at Canada place following a two-year absence due to pandemic travel restrictions.
The port will hold a special ceremony to recognize the efforts undertaken by destination and industry partners to prepare for the safe restart of cruise on Sunday as Holland America Line's Koningsdam will be in port to start an 18-day cruise to Hawaii ahead of its Alaska season.
The event will be attended by:
- -Pter Xotta, vice president, operations and supply chain, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
- Chief Wayne Sparrow, Musqueam Indian Band
- Robin Silvester, president and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport
- Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sports Melanie Mark
- US Consul General D. Brent Hardt
- Royce Chwin, President and CEO, Destination Vancouver
- Gus Antorcha, President, Holland America Line