Virgin Voyages Partners with Puerto Rico Travel Advisors

Virgin Voyages has announced that it is expanding its sales presence in North America in a new collaboration as the brand will now be working with travel partners in Puerto Rico.

Agents (Virgin refers to them as 'First Mates') will have access to Virgin Voyages’ extensive sales tools, Seaciety social networks, and Seacademy training seminars.

Starting now, agents in Puerto Rico can earn 16% commission for new reservations, including bookings on Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady, with no NCFs.

Virgin said the brand’s expansion in Puerto Rico comes on the heels of the Virgin Voyages’ growing international sales presence. Following her introductory season in Europe, the Resilient Lady will reposition to the Caribbean during the winter months, calling San Juan home.

The Valiant Lady’s eight-night “Eastern Caribbean Antilles” itineraries will also include a stop in San Juan.

"Virgin Voyages’ sales ethos ties back to the company’s mission: always being Brilliant To Do Business With. The company is working closely with the Puerto Rico chapter of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and other key partners to share information with travel advisors in the area," the company said, in a statement.

"First Mates will have the opportunity to meet with the Virgin Voyages’ VP of North American Sales in the upcoming months to learn about the brand, its differentiating factors, and the extraordinary experiences and destinations offered to Sailors."