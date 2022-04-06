Swan Hellenic Names Third Ship SH Diana

Vancouver

Swan Hellenic has announced that its third ship will carry the name SH Diana when she debuts in 2023, following the SH Minerva which launched service late last year, and the SH Vega, launching cruise service in 2022.

The Vega and Diana are both under construction at Helsinki Shipyard. 

The Diana will feature a 4.6-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid-ready propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction and PC 6 ice-strengthened hull that is fully Safe Return to Port certified. 

She will be longer and larger than the other two Swan Hellenic ships, with capacity for 192 guests at 12,100 tons. The Minerva and Vega accommodate 152 guests. 

Swan Hellenic Fleet

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
Swan Hellenic SH Minerva 10,000 2021 152 Helsinki
Swan Hellenic SH Vega 10,000 2022 152 Helsinki 
Swan Hellenic SH Diana 12,500 2023 192 Helsinki

 

