Hatecke Group Names Mandus Witt New Managing Director

Hatecke Group has announced Mandus Witt has joined the management team as Managing Director as of April 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to have gained an experienced leadership personality, who is rooted in our region and profoundly qualified at the same time,” said Peter Hatecke, Director of Hatecke Group, in a statement.

According to the statement, at the age of 35, Witt has earned Master‘s degrees of Business Administration and of Business Law along with the expertise based on eight years’ experience in advising midcap family businesses.

Most recently, he has been working as a Senior Manager for the consulting firm FTI-Andersch.

During this time, his focus was on the set up and the improvement of commercial structures and processes, mainly for plant engineering and project businesses.

“I am glad to serve the management team of the Hatecke Group and its employees as a Managing Director from now on,” said Witt.

Based on Drochtersen, Germany the Hatecke Group is one of the leading manufacturers of rescue boats and davit systems.

Under Peter Hatecke’s management, the company evolved into a major provider of rescue boat systems for cargo shipping as well as rescue and tender boats in the cruise sector.

“Undoubtedly, the company is a role model for the perfect blend of down-to-earth attitude and the power to innovate,” added Witt.