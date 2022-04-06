Vancouver

Ambassador Cruise Line Goes with Resco, MariApps and BSM Cruise

Ambience

Rescompany has announced that it is working with MariApps and BSM Cruise for the launch of Ambassador Cruise Line.

The company said that Ambassador has taken advantage of the one-stop-shop solution making for seamless installation, integration and communications as it starts operations this month in the UK with the Ambience. 

Resco will be there to implement advanced PMS and POS, mobile applications for guest passengers and crew as well as Resco's shoreside Central Fleet Management Systems including the advanced inventory system and Business Intelligence Dashboards.

MariApps is providing the technical digital solutions and BSM Cruise will be managing the new searoster tool to organize and overview the crew working hours in accordance with IMO and STCW 2010, according to a press release.

