Former Carnival Sensation Beached for Scrapping in Turkey

The former Carnival Sensation has been beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey, today.

Following a final transatlantic crossing from Miami, the 1993-built vessel had arrived at the breaking yard earlier this week.

Previously operated by Carnival Cruise Line, the cruise ship will now be dismantled, with its building materials, fixtures and technical parts being sold off and repurposed.

Retired earlier this year, the Carnival Sensation is the fifth Fantasy-class ship being recycled.

The ship follows the 1990-built Carnival Fantasy, the 1996-built Carnival Inspiration and the 1996-built Carnival Imagination, which were sent to Turkish scrappers in 2020, and the 1994-built Carnival Fascination, which arrived at a breaking yard in Pakistan in February.

A 2,040-guest vessel, the Carnival Sensation was built by the Kvaerner Masa-Yards in Finland, at a cost of $300 million.

After entering service in November 1993, the 70,367-ton vessel offered year-round cruising from various in the United States ports, including Miami, Tampa, New Orleans and Port Canaveral.