Prince Rupert Ready for 2022 Cruise Season

The Prince Rupert Port Authority, which operates the Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert's historic Cow Bay district, announced today the return of cruise vessels to the Port of Prince Rupert this summer with the release of the 2022 cruise vessel

In all, 26 cruise vessels with approximately 14,010 passengers are expected between May and September. After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the restoration of cruise calls to the community of Prince Rupert promises to have a positive impact on the North Coast region’s tourism sector.

“PRPA and our partners are looking forward to safely welcoming back cruise passengers to Prince Rupert after a de-stabilizing couple of years in the tourism industry,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, in a statement. PRPA, alongside cruise operators, the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, the Government of Canada, and a variety of stakeholders have worked together to ensure the safe resumption of cruise activity at all Canadian ports.

According to a press release, the industry has made this possible by committing to enhanced safety protocols; these measures specifically include vaccination mandates for crews and passengers, enhanced hygiene practices, and passenger screening and testing requirements based on the best available science. With these measures in effect, the local tourism industry can safely take a leap towards recovery.

Prince Rupert serves as a strategic Canadian port-of-call within cruise vessel itineraries as part of the Alaska cruise market. Cruise tourism offers significant economic benefits to Prince Rupert and the surrounding area.

According to a statement, between 2004 to 2019, Prince Rupert welcomed approximately 655,000 passengers with an estimated direct economic impact of over $50 million. At Prince Rupert’s modest 2019 levels of cruise activity, there was an estimated $1.8 million of economic revenue brought to businesses in the community.

“We are working closely with PRPA to prepare for the upcoming season and are actively searching for new tour operators or businesses interested in offering an experience for cruise passengers," said Ceilidh Marlow, Executive Director, Tourism Prince Rupert.

The first cruise vessel to call on Prince Rupert is expected on May 29t with the arrival of the Windstar Star Breeze. A double-vessel call from Holland America and Princess planned for September 23 has the potential for an all-time record-setting day for cruise passengers visiting Prince Rupert.