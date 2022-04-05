Carnival: Biggest Alaska Season Ever with 3 Ships

Carnival Cruise Line will offer its largest Alaska deployment in its history as three Carnival ships will make 49 departures in the region.

The Carnival Miracle will offer Alaska cruises from San Francisco and the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor will sail to Alaska from Seattle.

Alaska is set for a huge season in 2022 with 60 cruise ships expected to operated in the region, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The variety of itineraries offer visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord.

“Our expanded program will bring approximately more than 100,000 guests on unforgettable cruise vacations to Alaska this summer from both Seattle and San Francisco with three great ships,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president. “Our three-ship deployment also provides a highly anticipated boost for the economies of these awe-inspiring Alaska ports.”

Carnival is offering guests a special bonus sale which includes early saver rates and up to $100 instant savings per stateroom for sailings booked April 5 and 6. Additionally, guests may receive up to a $50 onboard credit and 50 percent reduced deposits per person for all Alaska sailings. To see all Alaska sailings, click here.

From Seattle, the Carnival Splendor begins sailing May 2, which also marks the first time the ship has welcomed guests back onboard in two years and signals the return to service of Carnival’s full fleet.

The Carnival Splendor will offer 17 sailings featuring seven-day itineraries and one eight-day cruise. Also from Seattle,

The Carnival Spirit will offer 11 total sailing options, with six-, seven-, and eight-day itineraries beginning May 3, 2022. From San Francisco, Carnival Miracle is set to embark on eleven 10-day voyages beginning April 28, 2022.