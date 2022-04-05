Cruise Saudi

MSC Yacht Club Hospitality Suite Set for Miami F1 Race

Trackside in Miami

When Formula 1 comes to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix in May, MSC Cruises USA will have a huge presence with its MSC Cruises Yacht Club concept trackside.

A new virtual-reality style video of the newest F1 circuit shows off hospitality suites around the track, including the MSC Yacht Club, which is a three-level building with views of the track.

With MSC signing on as an official partner of the F1 earlier this year, the cruise line’s signage has been seen at opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. During the recent grand prix in Jeddah, TV viewers and fans at the track were able to catch glimpses of an MSC ship in Jeddah’s harbor.

In addition to MSC, hospitality suites shown off in the recent track preview view vide on the 19-turn, 3.3-mile street circuit include the McLaren Race House and Red Bull Energy Station, as well as a Heineken-branded beer garden.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Tarragona

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,634 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Charlottetown

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today