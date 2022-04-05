MSC Yacht Club Hospitality Suite Set for Miami F1 Race

When Formula 1 comes to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix in May, MSC Cruises USA will have a huge presence with its MSC Cruises Yacht Club concept trackside.

A new virtual-reality style video of the newest F1 circuit shows off hospitality suites around the track, including the MSC Yacht Club, which is a three-level building with views of the track.

With MSC signing on as an official partner of the F1 earlier this year, the cruise line’s signage has been seen at opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. During the recent grand prix in Jeddah, TV viewers and fans at the track were able to catch glimpses of an MSC ship in Jeddah’s harbor.

In addition to MSC, hospitality suites shown off in the recent track preview view vide on the 19-turn, 3.3-mile street circuit include the McLaren Race House and Red Bull Energy Station, as well as a Heineken-branded beer garden.