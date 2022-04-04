Norwegian Cancels April 9 Escape Cruise

The April 9 cruise onboard the Norwegian Escape has been cancelled.

In a letter sent to booked guests on April 4, Norwegian Cruise Line said that repairs onboard the 2015-built vessel are taking longer than originally expected.

According to the statement, guests affected by the cancellation can choose to move their bookings to another ship at no additional cost.

Options include cruises departing on April 9 and April 10 onboard the Norwegian Joy, the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Dawn and the Norwegian Encore.

Passengers moving the bookings will also receive a future cruise credit of 100 percent of their current voyage fare.

Alternatively, guests can opt for a full refund. In this case, the company will reimburse the full amount paid for the cruise and also give passengers a cruise credit of 50 percent of their paid voyage fare.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the April 9 sailing included calls to two ports in the Caribbean: Cozumel and Ocho Rios. A seven-night cruise, it also featured a stop at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Now out of service for three weeks, the Escape ran aground off Dominican Republic on March 14.

After being freed by tugboats a few days later, the ship was said to have suffered minor damage.

With the most recent cancellation, a total of five cruises have been affected by the grounding incident.

While the March 19, March 26 and the April 2 departures have been entirely cancelled, the March 12 sailing was cut short due to the event.

After arriving on March 20, the Norwegian Escape remains docked in Port Canaveral.