Carnival's Adolfo M. Perez Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Adolfo M. Perez has been recognized with the Cruise Lines International Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

Perez has been a champion of cruise travel since he started with Carnival Cruise Line as an embarkation agent at PortMiami in 1982, and is now senior vice president of Global Sales and Trade Marketing, his significant contributions to the cruise industry

Perez was presented with the honor at the 2022 CLIA Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards, where he was inducted into CLIA’s Hall of Fame by Carnival Cruise Line Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Ken Tate.

“Despite the fact we have grown into a huge travel leisure company with nine brands, from the Carnival Cruise Line side, it still feels like a family,” said Perez. “I’m proud to be part of this family – this company and industry. It’s been an amazing 40 years and I look forward to more fun with the Carnival family ahead.”

Over his four decades with the company, Perez served as the vice president of Carnival’s Contact Center and opened Carnival’s London office as vice president of Carnival UK and Ireland before becoming Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing for the company’s consumer and trade businesses in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

“Adolfo epitomizes the essence of partnership and support to our travel partners, and he has enhanced the impact our company has in continuing to deliver memorable vacations to all,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president.

“Adolfo has been an integral part of Carnival’s success and the growth and success of the global cruise industry for 40 years. We are proud to join with all our partners and friends in the industry to recognize and celebrate Adolfo on his incredible career – and no doubt there is more success to come,” said Arnold Donald, President and CEO of Carnival Corp.

Perez was just 16 years old when he first started working with Carnival and has delivered fun since day one. He’s helped launch 34 Carnival ships and went on to reinvigorate Carnival’s relationship with the global travel advisor community by introducing memorable programs such as Travel Agents Rock – a motto he believes in so fervently, he has a tattoo to prove it. He also instituted the Agentpalooza Bus Tour and the first consumer-focused campaign to promote travel agents, Why Use a Travel Advisor (WUATA). He revolutionized connection between Carnival, travel advisors and guests through his popular Facebook page and his Live from Adolfo’s Desk webinars and media columns. He attributes his achievements to the travel advisor community, saying agents have been a critical component of Carnival’s success since its early days up until now.