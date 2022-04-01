Vancouver

First Look at Disney Wish in Open Water

Disney Wish Conveyance 02

Disney Cruise Line has released some new photos of Disney Wish’s conveyance, a river voyage to a new location where the ship’s final outfitting and sea trials will take place.

The Disney Wish left its shipyard Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany on March 30 for a journey on the Ems River to Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

The cruise line referred to the voyage as “another key milestone after nearly two years of construction.”

Disney Wish Conveyance 03

The ship’s handover to Disney Cruise Line will take place later this year in time for the summer sailing season. The Disney Wish will embark on its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

According to a press release, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship will be filled with “innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling.”

Disney Wish Conveyance 01

These include the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel and a "high-end lounge set" in the Star Wars galaxy.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,634 Berths | $50 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Tarragona

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today