First Look at Disney Wish in Open Water

Disney Cruise Line has released some new photos of Disney Wish’s conveyance, a river voyage to a new location where the ship’s final outfitting and sea trials will take place.

The Disney Wish left its shipyard Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany on March 30 for a journey on the Ems River to Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

The cruise line referred to the voyage as “another key milestone after nearly two years of construction.”

The ship’s handover to Disney Cruise Line will take place later this year in time for the summer sailing season. The Disney Wish will embark on its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

According to a press release, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship will be filled with “innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling.”

These include the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel and a "high-end lounge set" in the Star Wars galaxy.