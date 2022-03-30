Carnival Cruise Line Expands 50th Birthday Retail Collection Online

Many of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50thBirthday merchandise items which guests could buy aboard company ships are now available for purchase online, as well as select other offerings at shop.carnival.com, according to a press release from the cruise line.

“When we created the 50th Birthday retail collection, we were confident our guests would love the new and elevated styles, but the positive response has been absolutely overwhelming. Items we planned to sell over the course of weeks sold out in a day,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “The expanded offerings now available in our online retail shop are a celebration of this success and an opportunity for our guests to still purchase the items they love while on land.”

Designed to complement Carnival’s year-long birthday celebration, the 50th Birthday retail collection first launched in early March with a commemorative coin set that was released exclusively on Brand Ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page and sold out within minutes of posting.

Next up, an array of different commemorative items were sent to many of Carnival’s ships at sea and saw just as much popularity and demand from our guests.

Over the coming weeks, Carnival will add new items, including 5thth Birthday apparel, to the site through mid-April. Some special-edition collectibles that will be sold exclusively online and other products soon to be released include: