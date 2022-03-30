Hurtigruten Buys Into Metropolitan Touring for Galapagos Push

Hurtigruten Group has acquired a significant minority stake in Metropolitan Touring, one of South America’s leading travel companies and pioneers in the Galápagos Islands.

The long-term investment sees Hurtigruten Group take a 24.9% share in the company with headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, and further demonstrates Hurtigruten Group’s global growth ambitions in the adventure travel market, the company said, in a press release.

CEO of Hurtigruten Group Daniel Skjeldam said: “This investment signifies our growth journey and we are delighted to invest in Metropolitan Touring, a proud South American company that mirrors our expedition heritage and sustainability values. It is a unique opportunity for us to contribute to a more meaningful partnership, where we can expand quickly, strategically and deliver on our vision for the future together.”

The strategic partnership broadens Hurtigruten Group’s portfolio of products in iconic, natural destinations, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable adventure travel.

“Hurtigruten Group share our passion for the wonders of South America and we are excited by the prospect of this partnership which brings together two companies that have a common long-term vision of our industry’s power to do good in the world. As we continue the post-Covid recovery, this announcement will bolster South America’s position as an exciting travel destination on the global stage, bringing its stunning natural and compelling cultural attractions into sharper focus for today’s responsible traveller,” Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara said.

Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world’s largest expedition cruise company and part of Hurtigruten Group, is offering year-round expedition cruises, in close cooperation with Metropolitan Touring, visiting the fabled archipelago’s most spectacular sites on board the 90-guest Santa Cruz II.