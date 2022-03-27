Arcadia Welcomes Guests Back in England

The Arcadia is resuming service for P&O Cruises today. After a two-year hiatus, the 2005-built vessel is welcoming guests back in Southampton for a Canary Islands and Madeira cruise.

The 16-night itinerary is made up of calls to seven ports in Spain and Portugal, including Funchal, Arrecife and St. Cruz de Tenerife.

Before returning to England, the Arcadia also visits the Spanish mainland, with calls in Cádiz and La Coruña.

Through December, the vessel’s program includes no-fly cruises from Southampton, with itineraries visiting several destinations, such as the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, the British Islands, the Western Europe and the Baltic.

A highlight of the deployment is a 30-night voyage to the United States and Canada. Sailing in September, the cruise includes visits to New York City, Boston, Halifax, Corner Brook, Bar Harbor and more.

The Arcadia is also offering a special Caribbean and United States itinerary in November. The 40-night voyage includes calls in 12 different ports, such as Miami, New Orleans, Aruba, Montego Bay, St. Maarten and Barbados.

An adults-only cruise ship, the Arcadia was destined to be Cunard Line’s Queen Victoria before being transferred to P&O while still under constructed.

The 1,968-passenger vessel entered service on April 2005 and was subjected to three major refits during it sailing career.

The latest one was concluded in 2018 and, according to P&O, aimed at improving the guest onboard experience, with a fresher and more contemporary feel.

Following guest feedback, the company also updated and improved the vessel’s cabins, suites, public areas, bars, main dining restaurants and specialty dining venues.

The refurbishment ensured the Arcadia was able to offer “the ultimate levels of design, luxury and comfort”, the cruise line said at the time of the refit.

The service resumption of the Arcadia marks the return of the entire P&O Cruises fleet. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the UK-based company has its five vessels sailing with guests.

After a 14-month gap, P&O first welcomed guests back in mid-2021, with a series of summer cruises onboard the Britannia and the new Iona.

A few months later, the company added a third vessel back into service, as the Ventura resumed guest operations in Europe.

The Azura followed in December, offering fly-cruises to the Caribbean.

The Aurora joined the active lineup in February, kicking off a series of no-fly cruises from P&O’s homeport in Southampton.