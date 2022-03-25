La Goulette Welcomes First Cruise Ship in 7 Years

La Goulette Cruise Port has welcomed the Spirit of Discovery, its first ship of the season, as well as its first ship in seven years to call in the port.

The Spirit of Discovery – which is operated by Saga Cruises – began its journey from the UK and is visiting different Mediterranean destinations.

La Goulette Cruise Port welcomed the ship’s 724 passengers with a celebratory parade of eagle handlers, national band and the traditional camels. As part as their shore excursions, the passengers visited La Medina, Sidi Bou Said, Carthage, Sousse and Kairouan.

The shops in La Goulette Village were filled with a variety of local products that reflect the Tunisian culture. The visiting passengers also enjoyed the nearby restaurant and cafes offering local Tunisian gastronomy.

As part of the traditional welcome ceremony, the General Manager of La Goulette Cruise Port Sami Debbich, along with the Minister of Tourism, Minister of Transport, Secretary of State for Maritime Affairs, Governor of Tunis, Head of Customs, Head of Police, the Ambassador of England, presented the Captain of the Spirit of Discovery with a plaque.

“We are delighted to once again see cruise passengers at our port. This is truly a reflection of our hard work. We look forward to a blissful season with 40 cruise ships expected for 2022. As La Goulette Cruise Port, we will continue to offer the best services with all necessary health and safety measures to our business partners,” Debbich said.

La Goulette is located in a coastal area that includes the ruins of ancient Carthage and the suburb of Sidi Bou Said – places that attract more visitors than Tunis itself. It is home to several UNESCO Heritage sites, as well as a lot of historical and cultural art.

La Goulette Cruise Port operated through a joint venture between Global Ports Holding and MSC Cruises, having started its operations in May 2019. The port features berths with a total of 657-meter which enable the port to receive mega ships such as Oasis, Excellence and Meraglivia-plus class cruise ships.

The port is ISPS-compliant and offers the cruise passengers services with enhanced security operations. La Goulette Cruise Port has two terminal buildings, which makes the operation of the cruise ships even easier.