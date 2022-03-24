Coral Expeditions Kicks Off 2022 Kimberley Season

Two Coral Expeditions ships set sail on their first Western Australian voyages of the 2022 season yesterday, according to a press release. The Coral Adventurer departed Fremantle for Broome on a 12-night cruise of the Abrolhos and Coral Coast. The Coral Geographer departed Broome on a 10-night Kimberley cruise.

The fleet will be joined by the Coral Discoverer in mid-April.

This year, Coral Expeditions has 50 planned voyages in the Kimberley and Western Australia, hosting over 3,000 guests between March and October – the highest number in the history of the company.

Coral Expeditions said that it is known for its Kimberley expertise, as well as “strong local roots,” Australian-flagged ships specifically designed for the Kimberley environment and experienced expedition crew.

Through the pandemic, Coral Expeditions have operated over 105 domestic voyages using its SailSAFE health protocols.

Now, with the opening of the Western Australian borders and the entry of the company’s cruise ships into the state, sustainable cruise tourism is coming back to the Kimberley.

“Our loyal guests and crew have been patiently awaiting this day. The Kimberley holds a special place in our heart. Some of our Expedition Leaders have been guiding guests in the Kimberley for twenty years, yet they say that every voyage uncovers something new. That is why we love this truly Australian adventure so much,” said Group General Manager Mark Fifield who was on hand in Fremantle and in Broome to see both departures.

Coral said that there has been “unprecedented demand” from Australian travellers for the Kimberley region in recent weeks with the opening of Western Australia’s borders and greater confidence in the travel industry.

In response to this, the cruise line has added additional capacity to its 2022 season. This week Coral has also published its refreshed 2023 rates and launched its full 2024 Kimberley season sailing schedule which is now open for bookings.