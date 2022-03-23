Norwegian Cancels Next Escape Cruise

Due to damage from its grounding earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the March 26 cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape.

The company did not elaborate on what repairs the ship would need in a letter sent to booked guests, as the vessel ran aground off the Dominican Republic and had to be freed using tugboats.

Guests can move bookings to a handful of other ships and dates, and receive a future cruise credit of 100 percent of their current voyage fare, essentially meaning a free cruise.

If guests opt for a full refund, they will receive their money back plus a future cruise credit of 50 percent of their paid voyage fare.

The Escape is currently docked at Port Canaveral.