Elmo Leather

Norwegian Cancels Next Escape Cruise

Norwegian Escape

Due to damage from its grounding earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the March 26 cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape.

The company did not elaborate on what repairs the ship would need in a letter sent to booked guests, as the vessel ran aground off the Dominican Republic and had to be freed using tugboats.

Guests can move bookings to a handful of other ships and dates, and receive a future cruise credit of 100 percent of their current voyage fare, essentially meaning a free cruise.

If guests opt for a full refund, they will receive their money back plus a future cruise credit of 50 percent of their paid voyage fare.

The Escape is currently docked at Port Canaveral. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods 3

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Thomas Foods

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide