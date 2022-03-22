Tarragona

Crystal Cruises Creditor List Has Over 30,000 Names So Far

Crystal Symphony

An early look at potential Crystal Cruises creditors shows a list of over 30,000 names, ranging from travel agents to booked guests to vendors and suppliers. 

The names are listed in a recent court filing from Mark C. Healy, an attorney that has put together a claims program.

Among interesting entries on the list of creditors is NYK, the former owner of Crystal Cruises, which sold the brand to Genting in 2015. Star Cruises is also listed as a creditor. 

What's next? As court-appointed liquidators sell off Crystal assets, it should essentially create a pool of money for potential claims. 

Those that may have a claim can file through this website in hopes of getting some or all of their money back, or being paid for good and services. 

Proof of Claims must be submitted with supporting documentation by June 11, 2022.

Once the assets are liquidated, the Assignee will seek court approval before Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine to distribute funds to those who have submitted claims.

