Le Ponant to Sail New Seychelles Program

Ponant has announced that Le Ponant, the company’s three-mast sailing yacht, will launch a new itinerary in the Seychelles with 11 departures in the winter 2022-2023 season.

Following a complete refit led by Jean-Philippe Nuel Studio, Le Ponant now offers only 16 staterooms, promising an intimate sailing adventure.

Sailing roundtrip from Mahé, Ponant said the nine-night itinerary will explore a different island each day, including two new ports of call for Ponant – the African Banks north of the Amirante Islands and Thérèse Island. Fringed by white sandy beaches, these uninhabited islands will be exclusive hosts to the cruise line’s guests for the day.

Venturing as close as possible to the fauna and flora of the Seychelles, an expedition leader, three naturalist guides, and a free diver instructor will be on the ship to lead excursions, conferences, and discussions on the region’s biodiversity.

Highlighted activities include scuba diving, free diving instruction, yoga at sunrise and sunset led by a yoga expert, meditation, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and outings in glass-bottomed kayaks.

Guests also have the option to book a one-night pre-cruise program – sleeping under the stars in an eco-lodge nestled into the dunes on the Arabian Peninsula desert.

Rates start from $10,890 per person. The itineraries depart from November 22, 2022 – February 20, 2023.